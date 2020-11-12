Motus.cars makes buying a car as easy as a click
Leading automotive retail group unveils online brand
SA’s leading automotive retail group, Motus Holdings, has unveiled its online brand, motus.cars, the first new online brand launched by an automotive retail group. Motus is also the first retail group to launch a true online brand in the form of a URL, boasting an online “warehouse” where consumers can shop all 25 most recognisable brands of new cars and more than 10,000 dealer-certified used and demo cars.
While motus.cars offers a new progression to the car shopping journey, “all things are” is certainly not new to the brand. The Motus story dates back to 1948 with a service station opened in Johannesburg, which grew into the successful business and became Imperial Holdings. In 2018, the automotive related entities of Imperial Holdings became Motus Holdings. The trusted name of Imperial has been changing over to Motus over the past two years and the launch of motus.cars is the culmination of the Motus brand change.
The website offers a platform to shop for all new and used cars, bikes and trucks from the Motus dealers. The offerings on the site cover every car-related requirement South African car shoppers and car enthusiasts may have. Being an aggregator of an automotive retail group, motus.cars offers several tools and functionalities on the site which differentiate it from other car aggregator sites, making it the one-stop shop for “everything cars”. All you need to do is “click”.
Features include:
- a user-friendly online car-shopping experience;
- car buyers can shop new cars from 25 of the most recognisable new car brands on one portal;
- a selection of more than 10,000 demo and used cars, all guaranteed not stolen or rebuilt;
- access to monthly promotions across different brands;
- capability to browse through all priced-to-go vehicles from 246 dealerships;
- capability to compare cars across all available brands;
- conveniently, the website offers the ability to compare cars across new, used and demo categories;
- the ability to apply for finance online, with a helpful vehicle finance calculator;
- a cost of vehicle ownership calculator;
- comprehensive first-time buyer assistance, tips, and tools;
- ability to refine searches with 13 different search filters by for example, province, colour, transmission, fuel type, and specific vehicle features;
- the ability to add cars to your favourites, making browsing easier;
- four different contact methods allowing shoppers to inquire via an enquiry form, a phone call, WhatsApp chat or a please-call-me request;
- assistance from a real live chat agent;
- booking a service online at any Motus franchised dealers nationwide;
- automotive news, new car reviews, used car road tests, motorist tips and hacks, from independent experts; and
- the use of website features and elements that consumers have become accustomed to in their daily online activities, such as a static mobi quick-link navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
Motus.cars is going to market with a three-week road trip, starting on November 16, hosted by popular comedian Nic Goliath and his team who will be starting their journey at the Motus Toyota Cape Gate dealership in Brackenfell, Western Cape and ending at Motus Ford Germiston in Gauteng. The team will visit nine Motus dealerships — test driving various vehicles along their way during their trip from Cape Town, through Bloemfontein to Gauteng.
Goliath is a local guy with whom everyday South Africans can identify, which makes him the perfect choice to introduce motus.cars to South Africans. His youthful personality, energy and openness is well-fitted to the brand. With his lighthearted personality Goliath is certainly going to make the motus.cars road trip a journey not to be missed.
South African car shoppers and comedy fans can follow his progress on Metro FM, weekdays at 3pm to 6pm with DJ Naves & Sphectacula checking in on him with live crossings, as well as Facebook and YouTube updates.
“We are excited about the launch of motus.cars, which truly is the culmination of the rebranding rollout of Motus Holdings. ” said Corné Venter, CEO: Motus retail and rental SA division.
“Motus.cars is not only an industry-first in so many ways, but also the first true online brand in our company. We really love our catchy new brand and trust that South African car shoppers will enjoy the online experience now available to them.
“As consumers are spending increasingly more time online there is no better time to launch motus.cars, the one-stop website for everything cars.”
Visit motus.cars and start your car buying journey online and join the conversations on Facebook and YouTube.
This article was paid for by Motus.