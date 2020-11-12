WATCH | Suzuki S-Presso scores ZERO stars in Global NCAP crash test
The Suzuki S-Presso has finally been crash-tested by the safety experts at Global NCAP.
And the results, dear readers, are not pretty. Manufactured by Suzuki's Indian division, Maruti, the S-Presso put on an absolutely dismal performance scoring zero stars for adult occupants and two stars for child occupants. This puts it on par with the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid. Although the Kwid did manage to score one star in subsequent testing.
Granted, the S-Presso tested by Global NCAP was fitted only with a driver's side airbag (the version sold in SA gains one on the passenger side) but after analysing the crash data we can't see how much of a difference this would actually make. Especially as the car's bodyshell was rated as “unstable” and “not capable of withstanding further loadings”.
This news is disappointing because the TimesLIVE Motoring team reviewed the S-Presso earlier this year and all of us were impressed at the way it drove and what it offered in terms of interior amenities. Though many of us wanted to, we were hesitant to recommend it due to the absence of crash testing. Well we don't have to any more — avoid.