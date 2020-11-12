WATCH | Suzuki S-Presso scores ZERO stars in Global NCAP crash test

Granted, the S-Presso tested by Global NCAP was fitted only with a driver's side airbag (the version sold in SA gains one on the passenger side) but after analysing the crash data we can't see how much of a difference this would actually make. Especially as the car's bodyshell was rated as “unstable” and “not capable of withstanding further loadings”.

This news is disappointing because the TimesLIVE Motoring team reviewed the S-Presso earlier this year and all of us were impressed at the way it drove and what it offered in terms of interior amenities. Though many of us wanted to, we were hesitant to recommend it due to the absence of crash testing. Well we don't have to any more — avoid.

Click here to read the full crash report for yourself.