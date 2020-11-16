Motus.cars makes buying a car as easy as a click

While motus.cars offers a new progression to the car shopping journey, “all things car” is certainly not new to the brand. The Motus story dates back to 1948 with a service station opening in Joburg. This grew into a successful business and became Imperial Holdings.

In 2018, the automotive-related entities of Imperial Holdings became Motus Holdings. The trusted name of Imperial has been changing over to Motus over the past two years and the launch of motus.cars is the culmination of the Motus brand change.