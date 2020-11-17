Kia offers free-petrol deal with every new Picanto

Kia Motors is offering a unique sales incentive on its Picanto compact hatchback: two free tanks of fuel for free every month for the first six months.

The deal applies to cars purchased before December 31 2020 and is worth R1,038 per month, calculated at R14.83 per litre of petrol to fill the Picanto’s 35 litre tank.

“As a brand, Kia Motors consistently strives to offer the best value for money,” says Stephen Crosse, sales director, Kia Motors SA. “The Picanto is recognised as one of the best cars you can buy in the highly competitive A-segment, and by including six months' worth of free fuel in the package, we’re extending the value proposition even further.”

First introduced in 2004, the Picanto has become one of the most popular sellers in the small hatchback class.

Now in its third generation, the current 13-model Picanto range is priced from R183,995 to R249,995. It's available with a choice of 1.0 litre and 1.2 litre petrol engines, with respective outputs of 49kW and 61kW.

There are four grades available — Start, Street, Style and Smart — with the entry-level Start model offering standard items like ABS brakes, dual front airbags, aircon, a radio with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a multi function steering wheel.

The range-topping Picanto 1.2 Smart offers LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, alloy wheels, full-leather interior and a sunroof.

A five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with roadside assistance, and two-year/30,000km service plan are standard across the range.