Hyundai faces lawsuit over EV fires as GM launches recall

Hyundai Motor Co is being sued over a string of battery fires in its electric vehicles (EVs), just as General Motors Co recalls nearly 70,000 EVs with batteries from the same maker, LG Chem Ltd.

The owner of a Hyundai Kona EV, a South Korean civil servant who asked to be identified only by his surname Kim, is among around 200 people who lodged a class action lawsuit against Hyundai last week, seeking compensation for what they say is the reduced value of their EVs and other losses, Kim and two lawyers representing them told Reuters.

The court filing is not a public record.

Kim had initiated a petition drive to sue the Seoul-based car maker after the same brand of EV caught fire in his neighbourhood, forcing about 20 residents to evacuate their homes.

One of the lawyers said they were initially seeking 8m won (roughly R110,821) per plaintiff, but they could increase the demand as the trial proceeds.

The plaintiffs want Hyundai to replace the entire battery pack - the most expensive part of the vehicle - of their Kona EVs, not just update the software, as the company's recall provides.

EV sales are climbing globally as the technology holds out the promise of cleaner transportation, with costs falling and driving ranges increasing. But the emerging risk of fire from overheated batteries could set back the entire industry.

Recalls could mean reputational as well as financial damage to Hyundai and other car makers, which are pushing into the EV market to meet tougher emissions regulations and to challenge market leader Tesla Inc. The problems could also dent consumer demand for EVs.

"A battery that is not safe is like a bomb," said Park Chul-wan, a South Korean battery expert.