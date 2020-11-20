news

China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end 'oil era'

20 November 2020 - 09:48 By Reuters
People wear protective masks as they get a look at the A Voyah EV model car during the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at China International Exhibition Centre on September 27, 2020 in Beijing.
People wear protective masks as they get a look at the A Voyah EV model car during the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at China International Exhibition Centre on September 27, 2020 in Beijing.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

An aggressive China-led shift to electric vehicles is expected to slash global oil demand growth by 70% by 2030 and will help bring an end to the “oil era”, according to research by the Carbon Tracker think tank published on Friday.

Within 10 years, China could save more than $80bn (roughly R1,232,336,000,000) in annual oil import costs as new-energy vehicles (NEVs) become increasingly competitive, Carbon Tracker said.

Its calculations were based on a “conservative” scenario by the International Energy Agency projecting that electric vehicles would account for 40% of China's total car sales by 2030, and for 20% of sales in India and other emerging markets.

The cost of importing the oil required to fuel an average car is 10 times higher than the cost of solar equipment required to power an electric vehicle, Carbon Tracker said.

“This is a simple choice between growing dependency on what has been expensive oil produced by a foreign cartel, or domestic electricity produced by renewable sources whose prices fall over time,” said Kingsmill Bond, strategist with Carbon Tracker and the report's lead author.

Electric vehicles are a key component of China's efforts to slash climate-warming greenhouse gases and improve urban air quality, and India is also setting ambitious 2030 vehicle sales targets.

China has not yet set a date when it will ban the production and sale of traditional cars, but an industry official said last month that NEVs will account for 50% of all new car sales by 2035, with hybrid vehicles making up the remainder. 

READ MORE

BMW moves engine production to Britain as German plants go electric

BMW on Wednesday said it will retool its German factories to build electric cars and components and shift manufacturing of combustion engines to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what prime ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Rivian CEO eyes smaller electric vehicles for China, Europe

Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor Co, on Wednesday said it plans to follow up its first two products, a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Is the new 2020 Honda Ballade a worthy adversary to the Toyota ... First Drives
  2. SA motorists trust the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to go the distance Features
  3. Suzuki the biggest loser in a recent round of crash tests Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 8 | A year with the VW Polo GTI is nearly over Reviews
  5. Mini morphs into a lounge on wheels New Models

Latest Videos

Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
X