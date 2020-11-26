news

2020 Mercedes-AMG is the new king of Nürburgring

GT Black Series sets new production-car lap record to oust Lamborghini from the top spot

26 November 2020 - 08:10 By Denis Droppa
Racing driver Maro Engel lapped the 20.6km Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 6:43.61. Picture: SUPPLIED
Racing driver Maro Engel lapped the 20.6km Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 6:43.61. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has posted a new production-car lap record around the Green Hell.

Racing driver Maro Engel lapped the 20.6km Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 6:43.61, beating the 6:44.97 set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in 2018. Though it’s a difference of just 1.36 seconds, the “King of the ’ring” title represents highly sought-after bragging rights in the supercar segment.

Unveiled in July 2020, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the most powerful Mercedes-badged production car to date. It’s powered by a 4.0l V8 biturbo engine with outputs of 537kW and 800Nm, driving the rear wheels via a seven-speed AMG Speedshift auto transmission.

With its Race Start function, the front-engined supercar shoots from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 3.2 seconds, and to 200km/h in under nine seconds, with a top speed of 325km/h.

In terms of aerodynamic efficiency, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series takes a great deal from the race car that competes in the GT3 series, including a carbon-fibre bonnet with two large exhaust outlets. These guide the warm air that flows from the slanted radiator set-up out of the engine compartment. This increases overall downforce, as does the sophisticated rear wing concept and the largely enclosed underbody.

The vehicle is expected to arrive in SA in the second quarter of 2021, with pricing still to be confirmed.

PRODUCTION CAR LAP RECORDS AT NÜRBURGRING — TOP FIVE

  1. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series — 6:43.61
  2. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 — 6:44.97
  3. Porsche 911 GT2 RS — 6:47.25
  4. Radical SR8 LM — 6:48.28
  5. Lamborghini Huracán Performante LP640-4 — 6:52.01

WATCH | The Porsche Taycan drifts into the record books

The Porsche Taycan has entered the Guinness World Records for the longest drift with an electric vehicle
Motoring
1 day ago

Saudi Arabia to host Formula E's first night race

Saudi Arabia will host Formula E's first night race with a double-header in Diriyah next February, the all-electric series announced on Tuesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One (F1) and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's vehicle exports are under threat news
  2. REVIEW | 2020 Toyota Starlet has plenty to offer for the price Reviews
  3. WATCH | The Porsche Taycan drifts into the record books news
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. Rapid new 2020 Audi S7 Sportback is the sleeper you've been waiting for New Models

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X