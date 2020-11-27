news

Petrol down, diesel up in December

27 November 2020 - 12:12 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
The petrol price will decrease in December. Diesel, however, will cost more.
Fuel price changes in December will depend on what fuel your vehicle uses.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

Petrol is slated to fall by around 27c a litre, while diesel’s price increase has been contained to around 13c a litre. The biggest loser is illuminating paraffin, which is set for a 22c increase per litre, bad news for those who use this fuel for cooking and lighting.

If the current trend continues, the country seems set for improved fuel price stability as we enter 2021.
"International product prices of refined fuels spiked just before mid-month, but then pulled back. Petrol clawed back its losses to end in positive territory, while diesel swung further into negative territory," the AA said.

The association said the rand had put in an impressive performance against the US dollar during November, with the average exchange rate dipping into the R15.70 range in the last week of the month.

Apart from noting the firming average exchange rate, the AA said the daily R/$ exchange rate, which fell as low as R15.15 to the dollar in the last week of November, is at its strongest level since February this year.

"The fly in the ointment is that the international price of refined fuels has trended upward over the last 10 days, so here's hoping it doesn't spoil the party.

"It has been a long time since a stronger rand was able to come to the rescue of South African fuel users, and if the current trend continues, the country seems set for improved fuel price stability as we enter 2021," the AA said. 

