Aptera car runs on solar power and never needs charging

Cars that compete in the Solar Challenge race are able to run on nothing but the sun’s rays, but those are purpose-built prototypes with one-seater cabins and won’t make practical daily rides.

Now a company called Aptera is about to launch a two-seat solar-powered electric production car that may never need charging, weather allowing.

Now available for pre-order, the electric three-wheeler has 180 small solar panels that make up an area of more than three square metres. The US-based company says these cells can harvest enough electricity for most daily use and give the car a record-breaking range of up to 1,600km per full charge.

That’s the longest range of any production vehicle ever created, claims Aptera, and unburdens drivers from frustrating range anxiety.