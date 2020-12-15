news

Daytona appointed Lotus retailer in SA

Product range will include 321km/h Evija electric supercar

15 December 2020 - 21:05 By TimesLIVE
The Evija can silently sprint from 0-100km/h in under three seconds.
Image: Supplied

Daytona has been appointed as the new retailer for British sportscar brand Lotus in SA.

The electric Lotus Evija hypercar will form the centrepiece of the opening celebrations in Daytona’s showroom in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Daytona is also the local importer of the Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Pagani and McLaren brands.

The Evija is the first electrified car from 72-year-old brand Lotus and is built with expertise borrowed from Formula E racing. Producing outputs of 1,471kW and 1,700Nm from four electric motors at each wheel, Lotus says it should record a sub-three second run from standstill to 100km/h, with a 321km/h top speed.

“Being appointed as the new sole distributor for this prestigious brand, a brand well-known and loved by South Africans, is truly exciting,” says Justin Divaris, CEO of Daytona.

“We strongly believe that Lotus will complement our current brand mix and offering to our clients and we look forward to what the future holds for this partnership.”

