news

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

16 December 2020 - 14:54 By Reuters
Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it was recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide in four separate campaigns, including some linked to reported fires.
Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it was recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide in four separate campaigns, including some linked to reported fires.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it was recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide in four separate campaigns, including some linked to reported fires.

The recalls cover 1.4 million vehicles in the US.

The Japanese automaker said one recall covers 268,000 2002-2006 model year CR-V vehicles in the US to replace power window master switches. Honda said there had been no reported injuries, but 16 fires reported related to the issue.

Honda conducted a prior recall of the power window master switches in 2012. The new recall is in response to moisture-related failures of switches repaired under the previous campaign.

Honda is also recalling about 735,000 US 2018-2020 Accord, Accord Hybrid and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles to update the Body Control Module software. A programming flaw could disrupt communication causing illumination of several warning lights and malfunction of electronic components, it said, including “the rear view camera display, turn signals and windshield wipers”.

Honda is also issuing two recalls covering 430,000 US vehicles in 22 US states and the District of Columbia with significant road salt use to inspect and potentially replace front driveshafts. Both are in response to possible breakage of the driveshafts due to corrosion. No injuries have been reported in relation any of the recalls, the company said.

Honda said repair parts are not available for all vehicles involved in the driveshaft recalls. The recalls cover some 2012 Honda Civic Hybrid, 2007-2014 Honda Fit, 2013-2015 Acura ILX 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid and 2013-2015 Honda Accord vehicles. No crashes have been reported in the driveshaft or software recalls.

READ MORE

Daytona appointed Lotus retailer in SA

Product range will include 321km/h Evija electric supercar
Motoring
17 hours ago

Fuel price hike on the cards as oil experiences an upsurge

Fuel prices are set for hefty rises at month-end if current trends continue. This is the word from the Automobile Association (AA) which was ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Unpaid traffic fines won’t put the brakes on your festive journey, says AA

AA slams the RTMC for misleading motorists about their rights
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Suzuki buyer told rust on new car was 'normal' Features
  2. Which Premier League football team has the priciest car collection? Features
  3. The 10 top bakkies launched in 2020 Features
  4. Unpaid traffic fines won’t put the brakes on your festive journey, says AA news
  5. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X