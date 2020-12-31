What lockdown Level 3 means for motorists

With the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country reverts to lockdown level 3, here are guidelines of what is expected of motorists and public transport users, other than the adjusted curfew hours from 9pm to 6am.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

There are no changes to the public transport directions, which includes 70% loading capacity for long distance taxis and buses.

Taking into consideration that many people will be travelling long distances to return to their places of work during the first weeks of January, the department of transport has placed a proposal on the table to allow long distance buses and taxis to complete their journeys should these fall within the curfew hours. The department is still in consultation with relevant authorities on the matter.

TRANSPORTATION OF LIQUOR

The transportation of liquor to ports for export purposes is permitted. The transportation of liquor from manufacturing plants to storage facilities is permitted. However, such transportation may not be for the purpose of selling, dispensing and distribution to customers, said the department.

Transportation of industrial alcohol for use for cleaning and personal protective purposes is permitted.

CROSS-BORDER ROAD TRANSPORT

Cross-border road transport measures remain unchanged, except for the reopening of the Kosi Bay Port of Entry from January 1 2021.

VALIDITY OF LEARNER'S AND DRIVERS’ LICENCES, VEHICLE LICENCES, PROFESSIONAL DRIVING PERMITS, OPERATING LICENCES

To ease the pressure on motorists and to allow sufficient time for authorities to clear the backlogs as a consequence of the earlier restrictions, the department has extended the validity of learner’s and drivers' licences, vehicle licences, professional driving permits, operating licences, accreditation certificates for tourist services. All those that have expired between March 26 2020 up to December 31 2020 and up to February 28 2020 in respect of operating licences, will be deemed valid up to and including August 31 2021.

The department of transport said it would continue its engagement with the stakeholders within the transport sector to try to find solutions to balancing the competing interests and preservation of lives and supporting livelihoods.

The department said it had added its voice to the many in government, the health sector and the public that call for full compliance with regulations meant to protect the population.

It called for commitment to working together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.