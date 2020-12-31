news

Alert!

What lockdown Level 3 means for motorists

The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all times.

31 December 2020 - 21:23 By Times Editorial
Expect intensified police patrols and roadblocks as law officials will be out to enforce lockdown compliance rules.
Expect intensified police patrols and roadblocks as law officials will be out to enforce lockdown compliance rules.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

With the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country reverts to lockdown level 3, here are guidelines of what is expected of motorists and public transport users, other than the adjusted curfew hours from 9pm to 6am.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

There are no changes to the public transport directions, which includes 70% loading capacity for long distance taxis and buses.

Taking into consideration that many people will be travelling long distances to return to their places of work during the first weeks of January, the department of transport has placed a proposal on the table to allow long distance buses and taxis to complete their journeys should these fall within the curfew hours. The department is still in consultation with relevant authorities on the matter.

TRANSPORTATION OF LIQUOR

The transportation of liquor to ports for export purposes is permitted. The transportation of liquor from manufacturing plants to storage facilities is permitted. However, such transportation may not be for the purpose of selling, dispensing and distribution to customers, said the department.

Transportation of industrial alcohol for use for cleaning and personal protective purposes is permitted.

CROSS-BORDER ROAD TRANSPORT

Cross-border road transport measures remain unchanged, except for the reopening of the Kosi Bay Port of Entry from January 1 2021.

VALIDITY OF LEARNER'S AND DRIVERS’ LICENCES, VEHICLE LICENCES, PROFESSIONAL DRIVING PERMITS, OPERATING LICENCES

To ease the pressure on motorists and to allow sufficient time for authorities to clear the backlogs as a consequence of the earlier restrictions, the department has extended the validity of learner’s and drivers' licences, vehicle licences, professional driving permits, operating licences, accreditation certificates for tourist services. All those that have expired between March 26 2020 up to December 31 2020 and up to February 28 2020 in respect of operating licences, will be deemed valid up to and including August 31 2021.

The department of transport said it would continue its engagement with the stakeholders within the transport sector to try to find solutions to balancing the competing interests and preservation of lives and supporting livelihoods.

The department said it had added its voice to the many in government, the health sector and the public that call for full compliance with regulations meant to protect the population.

It called for commitment to working together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

Unpaid traffic fines put the brakes on renewing licences, says Outa

The RTIA is not complying with process on outstanding traffic fines and enforcement orders, says the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Motoring
2 months ago

From booze ban to calls for responsible drinking: five takes from Mbalula’s address

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says current drinking laws in SA do not work, but banning alcohol is not an option.
Politics
4 months ago

EDITORIAL | Footballer’s death a road-safety reminder as festive season looms

The 26,000 deaths on SA’s roads in the past two years highlight both the government’s and our frailties
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Q&A with RTIA deputy registrar Kaine Monyepao

The latest draft of Aarto regulations has been gazetted for public comment. Chris Barron asked KAINE MONYEPAO, deputy registrar of the Road Traffic ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Most read

  1. BMW M boss teases M5 CS as world bids farewell to a vicious 2020 news
  2. Steep increase in petrol price predicted for January news
  3. US opens probe of Jaguar Land Rover patent claims against VW news
  4. Motoring winners and losers of 2020 Features
  5. Jaguar F-Type R roars and claws Reviews

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X