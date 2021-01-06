WATCH | Kia launches new logo with record-setting fireworks show

Kia has unveiled its new logo during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea.

The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronised artistic display, symbolically igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning. This set a new Guinness World Record for “Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously”.

In addition to an all-new logo, Kia revealed its new global brand slogan: “Movement that inspires”, details of which will be revealed on January 15.

The new logo resembles a handwritten signature and represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation, says Ho Sung Song, Kia’s president and CEO.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes,” he said.