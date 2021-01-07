news

New-car sales down 29.1% due to Covid-19

Despite a 3% interest rate cut, hard-hit consumers aren't flocking to dealerships

07 January 2021 - 15:03 By Denis Droppa
Monthly new-vehicle sales since dealers reopened have been below 2019 levels.
Monthly new-vehicle sales since dealers reopened have been below 2019 levels.
Image: Supplied

The crippling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic saw new-vehicle sales in SA plummet 29.1% to 380,449 units in 2020, from 536,612 sales in 2019.

In a heavy blow to an industry that contributes 6.4% to GDP, it was a drop back to the levels of two decades ago, says the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

Much of the damage was done during the hard lockdown when vehicle factories and dealerships were shut down from March 27 to May 13, but sales haven’t recovered to previous levels since the automotive market reopened.

Vehicle sales increased every month between July and November, showing signs of resurgent consumer demand. But despite a 3% interest rate cut during the year to a near 50-year low, monthly new-vehicle sales since dealers reopened were below 2019's levels.

In December 2020, overall new-vehicle sales were 37,493 units, which was a 10.1% decline on the same month in 2019. It was a mixed result however, with new cars declining 14.4% but light commercials increasing 3.2%. Sales of heavy commercial vehicles and buses remained weak in December, declining year-on-year by 15.6%.

SA entered a recession before the outbreak of Covid-19, says Naamsa, which means middle class disposable income was already under pressure before the national lockdown.

“The vehicle rental industry, which is a major seasonal contributor to the new vehicle market, also effectively remained dormant due to the lockdown restrictions on business travel and tourism for most of the year,” said Naamsa chair Mikel Mabasa.

The passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets continue to be characterised by a buying down trend, with many buyers moving to pre-owned vehicles. The premium car segment had continued to experience significant pressure in 2020.

Vehicle exports in 2020 declined to 271,819 vehicles - a 29.8% drop from the 387,092 vehicles exported in 2019, resulting from the fall in global vehicle demand because of the pandemic.

Naamsa says tough months are still ahead before business and consumer confidence will rebuild, but predicts an improvement of about 15% in domestic new-vehicle sales and a 20% improvement in vehicle exports for 2021.

READ MORE

Why now is the time to buy a 'nearly new' car

Used car inventories – especially when it comes to “nearly new” cars (2019 year model) – increased by a startling 32% in July 2020 compared to the ...
Motoring
4 months ago

SA's pandemic-hit car makers ask government to cut taxes on new cars

SA's car makers have asked the government to reduce taxes on new vehicle purchases as part of a proposed stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit ...
Motoring
3 months ago

From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again

Minister Ebrahim Patel has announced that sales of new and used vehicle may commence, along with the opening of auto electricians, tyre centres and ...
Motoring
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Nissan's Terra seven-seat SUV is bound for SA New Models
  2. Hyundai Grand i10 is a grown-up budget hatch Reviews
  3. What lockdown Level 3 means for motorists news
  4. Five top motoring innovations of 2020 Features
  5. January brings another fuel price hike news

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X