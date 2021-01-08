TECH
Full-dash Mercedes MBUX hyperscreen is straight out of sci-fi
To be launched in the new EQS electric luxury sedan, this digital piece of art turns the dashboard into an almost cinematic experience
When the Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan is launched later this year, it will debut a new state-of-the-art infotainment system with a full-dash hyperscreen straight out of science fiction.
A further development of the high-tech MBUX system that first appeared in the 2019 A-Class and was subsequently rolled out to most other Benz ranges, the MBUX Hyperscreen is described as a digital piece of art that turns the dashboard into an almost cinematic experience.
The 142cm wide digital screen stretches almost the entire width from the left to the right A-pillar inside the car. In addition to its sheer size, the Hyperscreen’s high-quality design and high-tech look also provide a "wow" effect.
Like the regular MBUX system, artificial intelligence is capable of learning the user’s habits and makes personalised suggestions for infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.
Thanks to the zero layer, it’s not necessary for the driver or passenger to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. The most important applications are always offered in a situational and contextual way at the top level in view.
The MBUX Hyperscreen is an example of digital/analogue design fusion: several displays appear to blend seamlessly, resulting in an impressive, curved screen band. Analogue air vents are integrated into this large digital surface to connect the digital and physical world.
“The MBUX hyperscreen is at the same time the brain and nervous system of the car. It is connected to all components of the vehicle and communicates with them. This allows for a new form of interactivity and individuality,” says Sajjad Khan, chief technical officer Mercedes-Benz AG.
“The goal was a concept without distraction of the driver or complicated operation. It had to be able to learn thanks to artificial intelligence
"The MBUX Hyperscreen gets to know the customer better and better, providing a customised, personalised infotainment and operating offer before the passenger has to click anything.
“We didn't want to build the biggest screen ever in a car. Instead, we have developed special screens with a perfect ratio of size and functionality for maximum user-friendliness.”
The EQS is part of the EQ family, an electric-car range that will expand to include 10 new models by 2022.
Full technical details are yet to be revealed, but the EQS Vision concept presented at the International Motor Show Germany in 2019 delivered 350kW of power and about 760Nm of torque, the ability to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and a 700km range. It is also capable of recharging 80% of the battery in 20 minutes.