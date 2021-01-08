Full-dash Mercedes MBUX hyperscreen is straight out of sci-fi

When the Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan is launched later this year, it will debut a new state-of-the-art infotainment system with a full-dash hyperscreen straight out of science fiction.

A further development of the high-tech MBUX system that first appeared in the 2019 A-Class and was subsequently rolled out to most other Benz ranges, the MBUX Hyperscreen is described as a digital piece of art that turns the dashboard into an almost cinematic experience.

The 142cm wide digital screen stretches almost the entire width from the left to the right A-pillar inside the car. In addition to its sheer size, the Hyperscreen’s high-quality design and high-tech look also provide a "wow" effect.

Like the regular MBUX system, artificial intelligence is capable of learning the user’s habits and makes personalised suggestions for infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.

Thanks to the zero layer, it’s not necessary for the driver or passenger to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. The most important applications are always offered in a situational and contextual way at the top level in view.