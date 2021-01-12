Tesla's Model Y to emerge as disrupter as China EV sales zoom in 2021

New models will help electric vehicle sales in China zoom this year, after tepid business in a virus-riddled 2020, and analysts predict Tesla's Model Y pricing will emerge as a major disrupter in the world's biggest car market.

Tesla Inc, which became the world's most valuable car maker last year, started selling locally made Model Y SUVs in China this month, for almost a tenth less than petrol-powered luxury cars with similar market positioning.

It set the starting price at 339,900 yuan (roughly R809,934), or 10% below official prices of Daimler's Mercedes GLC, BMW's X3 and Audi's Q5L — all locally made petrol sport utility vehicles (SUVs) with similar size and positioning.

“The pricing will disrupt the conventional premium cars market and shatter the traditional belief that the cost of an electric vehicle (EV) should be higher,” said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general at China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The Tesla Model Y pricing — that analysts say will be the price to beat — and new models from others such as Mercedes and BMW will help drive up demand in China, which also accounts for almost half of global EV sales.

Sales in China of so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell cars, are expected to grow 30-40% to around 1.8 million units in 2021, according to its top auto industry body China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and analysts.

NEV sales likely rose only 8% last year to 1.3 million, lagging a government target for annual sales to reach 2 million by 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced people indoors and eroded demand in the first few months of the year.

China's decision to extend EV subsidies by two years, instead of phasing them out by end 2020, will also underpin demand in 2021. Beijing wants NEVs to account for 20% of its overall auto sales by 2025, versus about 5% now.

Stricter rules in some cities to promote greener vehicles and reduce air pollution are expected to force urban customers to buy EVs too, according to Yale Zhang, head of the Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.