Steffen Knapp appointed head of VW Passenger Car Brand in SA

Steffen Knapp has been appointed to head the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand in SA and replaces Martina Biene. The position is effective from January 1 2021.

Steffen Knapp, who originates from Germany, joins the SA team from Volkswagen India where he developed a successful turnaround strategy for the brand.

“I am confident that Steffen Knapp will continue the great work initiated by Martina Biene and complement that with his own initiatives. He has good strategic skills and a wealth of experience, which augurs well for both the Volkswagen team and the dealer network,” said Mike Glendinning, VWSA sales and marketing director.

Knapp, who holds a degree in economics, has spent his entire career in the automotive industry and has held various management positions within Europe which included Brand, Sales and Dealer Network as well as MD with responsibility for a market.