news

Steffen Knapp appointed head of VW Passenger Car Brand in SA

18 January 2021 - 14:47 By Motoring Staff
Steffen Knapp joins VWSA from VW India where he developed a successful turnaround strategy for the brand.
Steffen Knapp joins VWSA from VW India where he developed a successful turnaround strategy for the brand.
Image: Supplied

Steffen Knapp has been appointed to head the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand in SA and replaces Martina Biene. The position is effective from January 1 2021.

Steffen Knapp, who originates from Germany, joins the SA team from Volkswagen India where he developed a successful turnaround strategy for the brand.

“I am confident that Steffen Knapp will continue the great work initiated by Martina Biene and complement that with his own initiatives. He has good strategic skills and a wealth of experience, which augurs well for both the Volkswagen team and the dealer network,” said Mike Glendinning, VWSA sales and marketing director.

Knapp, who holds a degree in economics, has spent his entire career in the automotive industry and has held various management positions within Europe which included Brand, Sales and Dealer Network as well as MD with responsibility for a market.

READ MORE

BMW aims to double fully electric vehicle sales in 2021

BMW said on Friday it aims to double its sales of fully electric vehicles this year as the German car maker and rivals race to release new models to ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Brace for hefty fuel price increases, warns AA

Sharp rises in fuel prices are on the horizon.
Motoring
3 days ago

Trump's China tech war backfires on car makers as chips run short

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of a global shortage of semiconductors that in some cases has been exacerbated by the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Trump's China tech war backfires on car makers as chips run short news
  2. Brace for hefty fuel price increases, warns AA news
  3. 10 cars we’re looking forward to in 2021 Features
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is loud and proud Reviews
  5. 11 ways to save fuel and money in 2021 Features

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X