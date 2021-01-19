news

Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech

19 January 2021 - 12:09 By Reuters
Geely has signed an agreement with Tencent to develop smart vehicle cockpits and autonomous driving.
Image: Supplied

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7% of Daimler, said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop smart vehicle cockpits and autonomous driving.

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said.

The deal with Tencent, which has investments in electric vehicles makers including Tesla and Nio, is the third recent partnership by Hangzhou-based Geely with companies involved in the tech sector.

Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle company with Baidu Inc and  that it would form a separate venture with Foxconn to provide contract manufacturing for automakers. 

