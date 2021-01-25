news

VW looks to claim damages from suppliers over chip shortages

25 January 2021 - 08:17 By Reuters
Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors.
Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

German car manufacturer Volkswagen is looking into possible claims for damages against its suppliers Bosch and Continental due to a lack of semiconductors, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Sunday.

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which in some cases have been exacerbated by former US president Donald Trump administration's actions against key Chinese chip factories.

The shortage has affected Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and other car makers.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Automobilwoche reported Volkswagen was in talks with alternative suppliers of semiconductors but there were concerns this could lead to higher prices.

Volkswagen wants to make sure both Bosch and Continental share the burden and partly compensate the company for the resulting additional costs, the magazine reported.

Contacted by Reuters, a Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment, and Bosch and Continental did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The magazine cited Bosch company sources which said the car supplier was ready to discuss the matter directly with its customers and suppliers in due course.

German economy minister Peter Altmaier has asked his Taiwanese counterpart Wang Mei-hua to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease the shortage of semiconductor chips which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altmaier asked Wang to address the issue in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and one of Germany's main suppliers.

Despite reduction in fatalities SA is still blighted by road deaths, says AA

The Automobile Association says a reduction in fatalities on the country's roads during the resent festive season is welcome news but must be seen in ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Long road for Tesla in India with infrastructure, supply chain woes

Tesla Inc is gearing up to launch in India but the US electric car maker is likely to remain a niche player for years, catering only to the rich in ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UK's trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend RS is a road trip champion Reviews
  2. Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip New Models
  3. These are Mzanzi’s 10 most loved hatchbacks Features
  4. Ford to recall 3 million vehicles for air bags at $610m cost news
  5. Brace for hefty fuel price increases, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X