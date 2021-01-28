Ford gives its Ranger bakkie the bulletproof treatment

Ford on Thursday announced that it is now offering customers the option of ordering new Ranger bakkies with armour protection - a first for any original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in SA. To make this possible Ford has partnered with local vehicle armouring specialists, SVI Engineering - a company with 17 years' industry experience.

Two levels of armoured protection are on offer across all Ranger models, powertrains and derivatives. The first is the B4 armoured specification that offers occupants protection against hand-thrown projectiles such as bricks and handgun calibres up to a .44 Magnum. B4 protection consists of 18-21mm armoured glass in combination with Kevlar sheets for the body. It is extremely discreet and, at only 280kg on the Ranger Double Cab, also relatively lightweight, with minimal impact on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance. The build time of a B4 armoured Ranger is about eight weeks.

Those seeking extra peace of mind can opt for the flagship B6 armoured specification that offers the highest level of civilian protection allowed without a special permit. When fitted, Ford claims that it can shrug off ammunition fired from an R1 assault rifle or AK47. This is achieved via the fitting of 38mm armoured glass and special armoured steel plates. Due to the additional 650kg of armour, the Ranger’s suspension is upgraded accordingly.