Ford and Google join hands to offer cloud-based data services

01 February 2021 - 19:08 By Reuters
Ford Motor Co will tap into software, artificial intelligence and cloud computing offered by Alphabet Inc's Google to develop new consumer services and modernise internal operations, the companies said on Monday.

As part of the six-year partnership, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company will incorporate the tech giant's Android operating system into its Ford and Lincoln vehicles starting in 2023. Ford also plans to offer its customers built-in Google apps that will include its map and voice technology.

The companies will also form a group, Team Upshift, to explore uses of data to develop new retail, create new ownership offers and other services for Ford customers.

“We're proud to partner to apply the best of Google's AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford's business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Last year, Amazon.com joined hands with Japan's Toyota Motor Corp to help manage and monetise data gathered from the car maker's global vehicle fleet, while Volkswagen AG in 2019 struck a deal with Microsoft to co-operate on cloud computing in China and the US.

