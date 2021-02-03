news

Kia’s shares jump 14.5% on Apple EV tie-up report

03 February 2021 - 08:12 By Reuters
Kia's share price jumped 14.5% on Wednesday after a local media report said the car maker will sign a deal with Apple to build electric vehicles.
South Korea's Kia Corp shares surged to their highest in more than two decades on Wednesday after a local media report said the carmaker will sign a 4-trillion won (roughly R53,638,118,200) deal with Apple Inc to build electric vehicles.

Shares in Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, jumped as much as 14.5% to hit their highest since 1997 at 102,000 won on Wednesday.

The rally came after South Korea's online news outlet DongA.com reported Apple would invest $3.6bn (roughly R53,787,528,000) in Kia as they collaborate to produce Apple's electric vehicles in Kia's Georgia plant, without citing any sources. The report said the deal would be signed on February 17.

Apple will aim to produce 100,000 vehicles annually by 2024 at the Kia plant, the report said, aiming to expand that annual capacity to 400,000 at a later stage.

Apple and Hyundai declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Kia shares surged nearly 20% on January 20 after a media report said its parent Hyundai Motor Group had decided Kia would be in charge of proposed cooperation with Apple on electric cars.

At the time Kia said it was reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars with multiple foreign firms, without mentioning the report linking it to a project with Apple.

Reuters reported last week that Hyundai Motor Group has "tentatively decided"  it would want Kia to partner with Apple, citing a Hyundai insider.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 1.7%, while affiliates Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd rose 3.3% and 6.7% respectively, outperforming the 0.1% gain in South Korea's broader stock market KOSPI.

