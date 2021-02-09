GM extends production cuts, parks incomplete vehicles because of chip shortage

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three global plants until at least mid-March, and building but leaving incomplete vehicles at two other factories, because of the global semiconductor chip shortage.

GM did not disclose how much volume it would lose in its latest action or which supplier and vehicle parts were affected by the chip shortage, but said the focus remains on keeping production running at plants building its highest-profit vehicles — full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

GM said it intends to make up as much lost production as possible.

“Semiconductor supply remains an issue that is facing the entire industry. GM’s plan is to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products,” GM spokesperson David Barnas said.

GM was extending downtime at its plants in Fairfax, Kansas; Ingersoll, Ontario; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico until mid-March, when it will reassess the situation, he said. In addition, GM will build but leave incomplete for later final assembly vehicles at plants in Wentzville, Missouri, and Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.