INTERVIEW | Greg Maruszewski sheds light on Volvo SA’s successful 2020

The year 2020 was not a good one for the SA automotive industry as new car sales slumped. But not for Volvo Car SA as the company achieved a record share of the ultra-competitive luxury car market.

According to Greg Maruszewski, managing director of Volvo Car SA, the company’s served segment share was an all-time record at 9.6% in 2020. Putting this into perspective, it was a mere 2.9% as recently as 2015. The company’s December 2020 segment share was 11.5%.

Maruszewski attributes the company’s success to a number of factors.

“Product has a role to play, of course, and new vehicles such as the XC40 are doing incredibly well for us. It had an 8.40% share of its segment in 2019. That grew to 14.70% in 2020,” he reveals.

Improved customer experience has also played a role in the company’s success.

“We are constantly focusing on delivering better and better customer service, and we’re finding our customers are changing their buying patterns. There is a big shift to online browsing, partially driven by Covid-19.

“Accordingly, one of the areas on which we have been concentrating is online shopping. To serve customers better, we have developed an innovative online store which has been acknowledged as one of the best Volvo stores globally.”