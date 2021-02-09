Oh chip! Honda and Nissan to sell 250,000 fewer cars because of semiconductor shortage

Japan's second and third largest automakers, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, will sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year as a global shortage in semiconductor chips hits production.

The car makers made the announcement when they unveiled brighter outlooks for the financial year ending March 2021 as automobile markets, led by China, rebounded from a coronavirus-induced slump. Honda and Nissan also reported better than expected results for the October-December quarter.

However, Honda cut its sales target by 100,000 vehicles, or 2.2%, on Tuesday to 4.5 million cars, while Nissan lowered its target by 150,000 vehicles, or 3.6%, to 4.015 million units as a chips shortage forced both companies to curb output.

"Popular models that sell well were hit hard by semiconductor shortage," said Seiji Kuraishi, Honda's CEO.

"We needed to swap around and adjust production plans, but that wasn’t enough."