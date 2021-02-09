Tesla stashes $1.5bn in bitcoin to accept as payment for cars soon

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5bn (roughly R22.18bn) in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximising its returns on cash.

It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5bn in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".

Bitcoin surged after Tesla made the disclosure to hit a record high.