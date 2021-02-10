news

Toyota, Denso team with Aurora on self-driving cars for Uber

10 February 2021 - 09:00 By Reuters
Toyota and Denso are teaming up with Aurora to build self-driving cars for Uber and other ride hailing companies.
Toyota and Denso are teaming up with Aurora to build self-driving cars for Uber and other ride hailing companies.
Image: scharfsinn86 / 123rf

Toyota Motor Corp and longtime supplier partner Denso Corp will team up with self-driving car startup Aurora to develop and build autonomous minivans for ride hailing networks, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal gives San Francisco-based Aurora a clearer path to profitability as it competes with Alphabet Inc's Waymo, General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise and Argo AI, whose principal investors are Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

Toyota Sienna minivans will be equipped with Aurora’s self-driving system, with a test fleet to be deployed by the end of 2021. The plan is to deploy the vehicles after that in Uber Technologies' ride-hailing fleet and those of unspecified other companies.

In December, Aurora said it was buying Uber’s self-driving unit, the Advanced Technologies Group (Uber ATG), in a deal valued at $4bn (roughly R58,863,920,000), well below ATG’s earlier valuation of $7.25bn (roughly R106,749,870,000).

Toyota and Denso were investors in Uber ATG together with Japan’s SoftBank Group. Toyota was working with Uber ATG to develop a self-driving system to be deployed on the Sienna, according to ATG executives.

Aurora’s new agreement with Toyota and Denso expands on the earlier collaboration between the two Japanese companies and Uber ATG. Toyota remains an investor in Uber and transferred its equity stake from ATG to Aurora as part of the December transaction, according to a source familiar with the deal.

As part of the December transaction involving ATG, Uber agreed to invest $400m (roughly R5,886,392,000) in Aurora, in a deal that values Aurora at $10bn (roughly R147,159,800,000). The two companies agreed to collaborate on self-driving vehicles for Uber’s ride hailing and food delivery networks.

Aurora said it will explore with Denso the mass production of self-driving components, and with Toyota the development of mobility services, including financing, insurance and maintenance.

Aurora also has a deal with heavy truck maker PACCAR to develop self-driving systems for long-haul freight delivery.

Earlier, Aurora had development pacts with Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor. VW eventually bought a significant stake in Argo, while Hyundai formed a joint venture called Motional with supplier Aptiv to develop self-driving vehicles for robotaxi fleets.

GM extends production cuts, parks incomplete vehicles because of chip shortage

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three global plants until at least mid-March, and building but leaving ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

VW conducting flying cars feasibility study in China

Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe's biggest car maker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Tesla stashes $1.5bn in bitcoin to accept as payment for cars soon

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5bn (roughly R22.18bn) in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip First Drives
  2. Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021 Motorsport
  3. July will usher in big changes for car sales and services in SA Features
  4. Hamilton's one-year deal raises questions about the future Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Stylish 2021 Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition comes at a price Reviews

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X