news

Toyota posts 54% rise in Q3 operating profit, hikes full-year forecast

10 February 2021 - 09:17 By Reuters
Toyota said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen (roughly R139,101,543,000) in the three months ended December 31.
Toyota said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen (roughly R139,101,543,000) in the three months ended December 31.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected 54% jump in third-quarter profit and jacked up its full-year earnings forecast, boosted by a rebound in demand for cars as the coronavirus pandemic's impact recedes and sales climb in China in particular.

Toyota, the biggest automaker globally by vehicle sales, said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen (roughly R139,101,543,000) in the three months ended December 31. This was better than an estimated average of 565.51 billion yen (roughly R79,616,726,118) profit from nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota said it now forecasts a record operating profit of 2 trillion yen (roughly R281,574,954,000), far higher than an earlier prediction of 1.3 trillion yen (roughly R183,028,963,130).

The earnings forecast is also well above an average 1.542 trillion yen (roughly R217,095,346,266) profit forecast based on predictions from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows. 

READ MORE

GM extends production cuts, parks incomplete vehicles because of chip shortage

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was extending production cuts at three global plants until at least mid-March, and building but leaving ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

VW conducting flying cars feasibility study in China

Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe's biggest car maker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

INTERVIEW | Greg Maruszewski sheds light on Volvo SA’s successful 2020

The year 2020 was not a good one for the SA automotive industry as new car sales slumped. But not for Volvo Car South Africa as the company achieved ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip First Drives
  2. Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021 Motorsport
  3. July will usher in big changes for car sales and services in SA Features
  4. Hamilton's one-year deal raises questions about the future Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Stylish 2021 Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition comes at a price Reviews

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X