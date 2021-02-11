How Geely plans to become a world force in electric cars

Like many others in his industry, Geely chairperson Li Shufu has been irked by skyrocketing valuations for electric car manufacturers such as Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, sources at the Chinese automaker say.

Getting Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG, to a place where it too may claim a sizeable chunk of China's burgeoning electric car market and burnish its share price at the same time, has preoccupied Li for much of the past year, they added.

The result: a flurry of tie-ups unveiled last month that lay bare Geely's intention to position itself as the go-to contract manufacturer for electric vehicles in China and beyond - assembly services that will also offer up its engineering and development expertise.

“The chairman's attitude towards contract manufacturing is clear: he is embracing it and actively pursuing it,” a Geely executive told Reuters.

Outsourcing production of some models through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deals is common in the auto industry, but Geely's plans represent the most aggressive attempt yet by an automaker to build up a contract manufacturing business.

Of the four deals announced, a venture with Taiwan's Foxconn to provide electric vehicle (EV) contract manufacturing, is the most important, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

A subsequent agreement to build mass-market electric vehicles for embattled Los Angeles-based start-up Faraday Future would be handled by the venture with Foxconn.

Geely, which is China's largest privately owned automaker, has also made a separate pact to make smart electric cars for internet giant Baidu Inc, with the first model due to be launched next year. In addition, it is joining hands with Tencent Holdings Ltd on smart car control and autonomous driving technology.

Geely declined to comment for this article or make Li available for comment.