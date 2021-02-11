news

VW taps Microsoft's cloud to develop self-driving software

11 February 2021 - 09:19 By Reuters
Herbert Diess (R), CEO of Volkswagen AG, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, speak at a "fireside chat" to the media about a joint project between the two companies in Berlin, Germany. Microsoft is working with several automakers to advance the carmakers' digitalization.
Herbert Diess (R), CEO of Volkswagen AG, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, speak at a "fireside chat" to the media about a joint project between the two companies in Berlin, Germany. Microsoft is working with several automakers to advance the carmakers' digitalization.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen AG on Thursday said it will use Microsoft Corp's cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

Volkswagen, which owns brands such as Audi and Porsche, is working on both self-driving cars for the future and driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control in current vehicles. But the company's brand had been developing those features independently.

Last year, Volkswagen consolidated some of those development efforts into a subsidiary called Car. Software to better co-ordinate among the makers, with each company handling its own work around the look and feel of the software while collaborating on core safety functions such as detecting obstacles.

But the various companies inside the group were still using different systems to develop that software, and the deal announced on Thursday will put them on a common cloud provider, Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO of Car. Software, told Reuters in an interview.

The Microsoft deal will also make deploying software updates to add new features to cars — a practice that helped set Tesla Inc apart from many rivals early on — much easier.

Volkswagen in 2018 inked a deal with Microsoft to connect its cars to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service. The Thursday deal means that the software updates will be developed on the same cloud that will then beam those updates down to the cars.

“Over-the-air updates are paramount,” Hilgenberg said. “This functionality needs to be there. If you can't do it, you will lose ground.”

In practical terms, the deal means that cars that initially hit the road with a few driver-assistance features today could add new capabilities over time that bring them closer to autonomous driving, said Scott Guthrie, executive vice-president of cloud and artificial intelligence at Microsoft.

“For our phones 15 or 20 years ago, when you bought it, it pretty much never changed. Now, we expect every week or every couple of days that, silently, there's new features,” Guthrie told Reuters in an interview. “That ability to start to program the vehicle in richer and richer ways, and in a safe way, transforms how the experience works.”

READ MORE

Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk

Georgia car dealer Christopher Basha was way ahead of Elon Musk in embracing bitcoin as a currency for selling vehicles
Motoring
23 hours ago

Tesla rival Rivian aims for IPO this year

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, is looking to go public as soon as September at a valuation of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

SK Innovation loses US battery trade case but gets temporary OK to sell to Ford, VW

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with South Korea's chemicals and electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd, ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. July will usher in big changes for car sales and services in SA Features
  2. Six things to know about the 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip First Drives
  4. Hamilton's one-year deal raises questions about the future Motorsport
  5. Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X