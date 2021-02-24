news

Samsung to invest $849m to expand EV battery plant in Hungary

24 February 2021 - 09:45 By Reuters
Samsung is expanding its EV battery factory in Hungary.
Samsung is expanding its EV battery factory in Hungary.
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean manufacturer Samsung SDI Co Ltd said it will invest 942 billion won (roughly $849mn or R12,381,349,050) to expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Hungary, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The firm, whose EV customers include Ford Motor Co and BMW AG, is also considering building another EV battery plant in the central European country, though no timeline for construction has been decided, the official said.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, began production at the Hungary plant in 2018, producing batteries for 50,000 EVs a year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, it said its wholly owned Hungary subsidiary will raise capital by issuing shares worth 404 billion won (roughly R5,298,476,160). Samsung SDI will also guarantee debt worth 538 billion won (roughly R7,055,203,418) for its Hungary subsidiary to finance investment.

Samsung SDI also has EV battery plants in South Korea and China.

Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5%

The amount by which toll fees will increase from March 1 has been corrected by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Motoring
1 day ago

AA urges Mboweni not to increase fuel levies

As it has done in previous years, the Automobile Association (AA) is again urging the minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, not to increase fuel levies ...
Motoring
1 day ago

OPINION | Are those VW Polo driver stigmas justified?

Volkswagen Polo drivers. The reputation of said group has probably trumped that of minibus taxi operators for dubious behaviour on (and sometimes ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a technological marvel (and it's made in ... New Models
  3. OPINION | Are those VW Polo driver stigmas justified? Features
  4. Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5% news
  5. REVIEW | BMW 330is Edition reminds us why the G20 3-Series is such a hit Reviews

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X