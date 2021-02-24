news

Suzuki’s 91-year-old chairman set to retire

24 February 2021 - 13:34 By Reuters
Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. He will retire in June 2021.
Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. He will retire in June 2021.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Suzuki Motor Corp's 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, announced he will retire in June, stepping aside for a new leader to navigate the shift to electric cars and fight off competition from tech giants such as Tesla and Apple.

The company also announced it will invest one trillion yen, mostly on elecrification technology, over five years.

His retirement leaves his son Toshihiro Suzuki, already president and CEO, holding the reins of the company.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the younger Suzuki said the company needed to respond to a global push towards lower emissions.

"Carbon neutral is the focus now. Suzuki must not fall behind this global trend," he said.

The announcement by Japan's fourth-biggest automaker comes less than a week after rival Honda Motor appointed a new CEO, who said he would consider alliances to make bold decisions.

Carmakers, particularly smaller players such as Suzuki, are seen at a disadvantage due to the huge cost of developing EVs and technologies such as autonomous driving. Suzuki, alongside other automakers such as Mazda and Subaru, has tied up with Toyota to slash development and manufacturing costs

The chairman will be appointed as senior adviser upon retirement, the company said.

Samsung to invest $849m to expand EV battery plant in Hungary

South Korean manufacturer Samsung SDI Co Ltd said it will invest 942 billion won (roughly $849 million or R12,381,349,050) to expand its electric ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5%

The amount by which toll fees will increase from March 1 has been corrected by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Motoring
2 days ago

Car makers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves car makers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a technological marvel (and it's made in ... New Models
  2. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  3. OPINION | Are those VW Polo driver stigmas justified? Features
  4. Toll fees to go up 3.39% next week, not by 5% news
  5. REVIEW | BMW 330is Edition reminds us why the G20 3-Series is such a hit Reviews

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X