Protesters disrupt driving licence testing centres in Gauteng

Driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) around Gauteng are being disrupted on Friday by members of the National Driving School Association of SA (NDSASA).

The protesters seek to put brakes on the online driving licence booking system in Gauteng, saying it is not working for independent driving schools or their customers.

The protest action follows NDSASA handing a memorandum to the department of transport on February 15 to have the online booking system scrapped, saying it’s created backlogs, as bookings can be made online only once a week.

Driving schools have found it difficult to make online bookings for their customers, Moss Letsholo, the association's spokesperson, told TimesLIVE.

He said the transport department failed to meet the association’s demands, which is why it embarked on Friday’s protest to shut down DLTCs in Gauteng.

“We can’t get dates as driving school operators, and it’s affecting not only us but the public too. There’s a backlog in the system - it’s not working and it should be scrapped,” he said.