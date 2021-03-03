news

Number of Germany’s EV charge points rise 10% since December

03 March 2021 - 15:11 By Reuters
Germany now has 39,538 charging points for electric vehicles.
Germany now has 39,538 charging points for electric vehicles.
Image: foottoo / 123rf

The number of charging points for electric vehicles in Germany has increased by more than 10% in the past three months to reach 39,538, energy industry association BDEW said on Wednesday.

Policymakers in Europe’s biggest economy aim to cut emissions from transport by expanding the use of electric vehicles. Addressing drivers’ concerns about where they can be charged is seen as vital to encourage wider usage.

"The expansion of public charging points continues unabated," BDEW said, adding that government efforts to boost demand for electric vehicles and equipment were bearing fruit.

BDEW data showed one in seven of the 3,788 charging points added since December were fast chargers, which now make up about 10% of the total around the country.

The expanding number of charge points would ease public concerns about using electric vehicles, even though 90% of charging was conducted at home or the workplace, BDEW said.

It said a national target of one million charging points by 2030 might not be achieved but that number might not be necessary if enough fast charging points were included in the rollout.

Germany launched a 3 billion (roughly R53,668,800,000) scheme in November to extend consumer rebates for buying electric vehicles and wall box chargers, and supporting programmes for scrapping old vehicles and investing in innovation.

BDEW said the number of applications for subsidies to install private wall boxes had risen to 300,000.

Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

Volvo's entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of car makers planning ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions

Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it has reached a breakthrough in achieving a 50% thermal efficiency with its in-development e-POWER hybrid technology, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

March fuel price pain inevitable as oil continues to surge

SA fuel users are set to be hit with yet more steep price increases going into March. This is according to the Automobile Association, which was ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  2. The Toyota Land Cruiser 78 is back by popular demand New Models
  3. Latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals interesting market trends Features
  4. REVIEW | Capable 2021 Honda WR-V blunted by tepid engine Reviews
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives

Latest Videos

Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
X