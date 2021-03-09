Stellantis scraps plan to launch Peugeot in the US

Stellantis NV has scrapped a plan to launch the Peugeot brand in the US and will focus instead on the RAM pickup trucks, high-margin Jeeps and Fiat Chrysler's (FCA's) other brands — Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo — in the world's second-largest car market, it said on Tuesday.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest car maker, was created by a merger of FCA and Peugeot maker PSA in January. It was widely expected by analysts and industry experts that PSA's plans to launch the brand in the US market would be abandoned by Stellantis given the strength of FCA's most profitable models there.