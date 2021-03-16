JLR is working on a new HVAC system that fights viruses and bacteria

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is working on new cabin air purification technology that has been shown in independent laboratory tests to almost completely inhibit viruses and bacteria.

Intended for use in future JLR models this innovative prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic’s advanced nanoe X technology to keep cabin occupants safe from harmful airborne uglies including the novel coronavirus.

JLR partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform a laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle. This independent research revealed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97%.