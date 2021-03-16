JLR is working on a new HVAC system that fights viruses and bacteria
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is working on new cabin air purification technology that has been shown in independent laboratory tests to almost completely inhibit viruses and bacteria.
Intended for use in future JLR models this innovative prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic’s advanced nanoe X technology to keep cabin occupants safe from harmful airborne uglies including the novel coronavirus.
JLR partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform a laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle. This independent research revealed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97%.
So how does this germ-slaying tech work then? Well to provide active air purification the nanoe X technology uses high voltage electricity to create trillions of hydroxyl (OH) radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules. These OH radicals denature virus and bacteria proteins, helping inhibit their growth. The OH radicals also deodorise and inhibit allergens in a similar way to create a cleaner air environment for all interior occupants.
“This technology is a great example of being able to harness the power of nature and puts Jaguar Land Rover right at the forefront of this cabin technology, says JLR Research Engineer, Alexander Owen. “Hydroxyl radicals are one of the most important natural oxidants in chemistry and have been helping to clean our atmosphere for millennia, removing pollutants and other harmful substances. The creation of this technology and our advanced research, is the first step in deploying this scientific phenomenon within vehicle cabins of the future.”