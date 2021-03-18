news

Ford to allow some employees work-from-home flexibility

18 March 2021 - 10:09 By Reuters
Ford is allowing about 86,000 non-manufacturing global employees the option to move to a hybrid home-and-office model.
Ford is allowing about 86,000 non-manufacturing global employees the option to move to a hybrid home-and-office model.
Image: Ford

US car maker Ford Motor said on Wednesday it would allow about 86,000 non-manufacturing global employees the option to move to a hybrid home-and-office model.

The move makes the automaker the latest company to change its work model after the Covid-19 pandemic, with Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc also choosing hybrid or permanent remote-working models.

Ford said the move would become effective for its US workers from July.

Nearly 100,000 of the automaker's 186,000 employees, who work in manufacturing, research, product development and design, are already working from on-site locations.

READ MORE

Subaru reveals local pricing for new sixth-generation Outback

Subaru SA on Wednesday confirmed its all-new Outback will be available at all local dealerships from May 1
Motoring
21 hours ago

BMW expects half of its sales to be electric cars by 2030

BMW expects at least half of its sales to be zero emission vehicles by 2030, setting a more conservative target than some rivals in the race to ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

'Queen of the Nürburgring' Sabine Schmitz succumbs to cancer

German racing driver and TV personality Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51 after a three-year battle with cancer. The "Queen of the Nürburgring" made a ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA news
  2. New BMW M3 and M4 Competition arrive in Mzansi New Models
  3. Mercedes found 'hair in the soup' in testing, says team boss Toto Wolff Motorsport
  4. Stellantis giant has big plans for SA news
  5. REVIEW | Tackling a 2,000km road trip in the new 2021 Audi Q7 45 TDI Reviews

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X