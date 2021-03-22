Toyota shows spicy new Aygo X concept

Toyota has shown a fun new concept car. The Aygo X prologue is a vision of what could be a standout, go anywhere little A-Segment city romper for European customers. The design study is the work of ED², Toyota’s European Design studio located on the Côte d’Azur, France.

“Fun and playfulness has always been at the heart of Aygo. Now, we’ve added to its DNA an additional pinch of hot spice,” says Lance Scott, design director at ED².

With bi-tone graphics and hexagonal design influences, the Aygo X has a wedged roofline that’s said to increase the feeling of dynamism, and the Aygo X prologue turns on the sports utility charm with hi-tech lamps that hug the upper hood to form a wing-like shape, a large grille, fog lamps and skid-plate.