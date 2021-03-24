news

Hyundai faces production disruption from April due to chip shortage

24 March 2021 - 08:29 By Reuters
The global chip shortage is expected to disrupt Hyundai's production from April.
The global chip shortage is expected to disrupt Hyundai's production from April.
Image: Supplied

A widespread chip shortage affecting automakers is expected to disrupt production at South Korea's Hyundai Motor from April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

A Hyundai spokesperson told Reuters the company was aware of the auto industry's rising concerns over chip supplies, and said it was closely monitoring the situation to take necessary measures and optimise production in line with the supply conditions.

Hyundai shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday. The broader KOSPI was down 0.4%.

Hyundai had been able to avoid a hit from the shortage so far largely because it maintained a stockpile of chips, unlike its global peers, Reuters reported last month.

The shortage has forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors, prompting countries including Germany and the US to ramp up efforts to resolve the situation.

Hyundai had been adjusting production of its weaker-selling models such as the Sonata to save chips, a union official told Reuters in February.

The official said this month production had not abated for popular models such as the Palisade, the new Tucson and the Genesis GV, but the automaker has stopped overtime and weekend production for less-popular models.

Volvo and ECARX are teaming up to develop smart car software systems

Swedish premium car maker Volvo Cars will launch a joint venture with ECARX, a smart car technology startup co-founded by Geely's chairman, to ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Fire at chipmaker further tightens supply to car sector

Bosch, the world's largest car parts supplier, said on Monday that a fire that had hit production at a semiconductor supplier was further tightening ...
Motoring
1 day ago

China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras

The Chinese military banned Tesla cars from entering military housing complexes, citing security concerns over the cameras installed on the vehicles, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. This is how much you’ll pay for the new 2021 Audi RS Q8 New Models
  2. Toyota shows spicy new Aygo X concept news
  3. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  4. Manic 2021 Roush Mustang is headed for Mzansi New Models
  5. McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu Motorsport

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X