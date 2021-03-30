A cell supply shortage is hindering Tesla Semi production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that a cell supply shortage is making it difficult to scale up production of its long-delayed Tesla Semi commercial truck.

“Demand is no problem, but near-term cell supply makes it hard to scale Semi. This limitation will be less onerous next year,” the billionaire entrepreneur said.

Musk's statement was in response to a tweet which referred to a news report about the electric car maker receiving an order for 10 Semi trucks from MHX Leasing LLC.