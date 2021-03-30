news

Electric vehicles to dominate Lexus line-up by 2025

30 March 2021 - 15:15 By Reuters
Lexus on Tuesday held the world premiere of 'LF-Z Electrified', a conceptual BEV that incorporates driving performance, styling and technologies envisioned for realisation by 2025.
Image: Supplied

Lexus, a luxury car brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 20 new or improved models by 2025, of which more than 10 will be electric.

Electrified models such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid electric cars will be introduced, the company said.

Lexus also unveiled a BEV concept car, the “LF-Z Electrified”, which will include features such as a new four-wheel driving force control technology.

Two new models will be launched this year, Lexus International President Koji Sato said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

He said Lexus would open a business and technical centre in March 2024 within the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Japan's Aichi Prefecture.

Toyota launched its all-battery electric Lexus car last year. Car makers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emissions regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emissions vehicles.

