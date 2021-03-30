news

Geely is setting up a new aerospace company

30 March 2021 - 17:53 By Reuters
Geely plans to set up a commercial aerospace company to develop its satellite and communications technologies.
Geely plans to set up a commercial aerospace company to develop its satellite and communications technologies. Stock photo.
Image: ©Piotrkt/123RF.COM

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group plans to set up a commercial aerospace company to develop its satellite and communications technologies in the southern city of Guangzhou, the local government said on Tuesday.

Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG, will also work with other rocket companies in Guangzhou, the government said.

The company was not immediately available for comment after usual business hours.

Geely is building low-orbit satellites to meet demand for high-speed connectivity capabilities that can deliver fast software updates. From around 2025, Geely's cars will have more functions to connect to the satellites.

