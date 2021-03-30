news

Rise of nearly R1 per litre will send fuel prices to record highs in April: AA

30 March 2021 - 17:14 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
Motorists will pay more for fuel in April and everyone will be affected, says the AA. Stock photo.
Motorists will pay more for fuel in April and everyone will be affected, says the AA. Stock photo.
Image: zhudifeng/123rf

The Automobile Association (AA) says it expects a further hefty hike in fuel prices in April, with 95 ULP heading into record territory when the department of mineral resources & energy and energy makes the official adjustment next Wednesday.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The additional 27c added to the general fuel levy (GFL) and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in February come into effect in April and will add costs to every litre of fuel purchased, in addition to the increased monthly adjustment.

According to the latest data, petrol is set for a huge increase of 73c a litre, diesel an increase of 39c, and illuminating paraffin an increase of 37c. With the increase to the levies factored in, petrol could rise by as much as R1 a litre, and diesel by 66c. The levies are not added to the cost of illuminating paraffin.

“This means that the fuel price for April will be in the region of R17.32 a litre for ULP 95 inland, comfortably surpassing the previous high of R17.08 set in late 2018,” said the AA.

Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA

Fuel levy increases at a difficult time in the country’s economy will contribute to what are expected to be extremely heavy fuel price increases at ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

With the increases to the levies, motorists will, from April, be paying R5.96 per litre of fuel to the GFL and RAF levies, or between 35% and 40% to taxes on every litre purchased.

The association said the recent two-month streak of petroleum price increases topped out in the third week of March and retreated slightly. The rand had a similar trajectory against the dollar.

“The unfortunate reality is that the expected hikes will still be substantial. The minor relief of the pullback in petroleum and the exchange rate will be cold comfort to South Africans reeling from the ongoing economic damage being inflicted as a result of Covid-19, and a decade of economic decline,” it said.

The association noted that the increases will have widespread negative consequences for everyone, not just motorists.

“We can only stress again the severe additional damage these increases will do to household budgets, both directly and indirectly, as the increased transport costs ripple throughout the value chain. Increased public transport fares will surely also not be far off either.”

READ MORE:

VW confirms it will rebrand its US unit as ‘Voltswagen’

German automaker Volkswagen AG’s US unit confirmed on Tuesday it will rename its US operations “Voltswagen of America” as it shifts its focus to ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Electric vehicles to dominate Lexus line-up by 2025

Lexus, a luxury car brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 20 new or improved models by 2025, of which more than 10 ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Decision on the fate of e-tolls cannot be delayed again, says AA

The long-awaited announcement by the government on the future of e-tolls cannot be delayed any further and must provide a clear way forward for ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest Reviews
  2. How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 12 | Recapping a year with the VW Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA news
  5. Lewis Hamilton: 'I have spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights' Motorsport

Latest Videos

Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
X