VW confirms it will rebrand its US unit as ‘Voltswagen’

30 March 2021 - 16:31 By Reuters
VW is renaming its US operations 'Voltswagen of America' as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.
Image: Supplied

German automaker Volkswagen AG’s US unit confirmed on Tuesday it will rename its US operations “Voltswagen of America” as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.

The revised name takes effect in May and the announcement came after several outlets on Monday reported on a draft release mistakenly posted on the automaker’s US website.

“We might be changing our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America.

The German automaker has committed to sell one million EVs worldwide by 2025.

The traditional VW dark blue color logo will remain for gas-powered vehicles and it will use a new light blue logo for electric vehicles. The company will use “Voltswagen” as an exterior badge on all EV models and gas vehicles will only have the VW emblem.

The name change will not impact other VW brands like Audi, Porsche or Bentley.

VW said new exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all US properties and dealerships.

Volkswagen in 2015 admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the S, sparking Germany’s biggest corporate crisis and costing the car maker more than 32bn (roughly R567,533,420,000) in fines, refits and legal costs.

The German automaker, which has operated in the US since 1955, said on Twitter: “We know 66is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart.”

The world’s second-largest carmaker expects to double electric vehicle deliveries and boost profits for its core brand this year after stepping up its switch to fully electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen brand aims to invest 16bn (roughly R283,645,300,000) in electrification and digitalisation by 2025.

Editor's note: Although the announcement's proximity to April 1 raises suspicions of it being an April Fools' joke, the story seems to be legitimate.

