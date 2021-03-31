news

Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps

31 March 2021 - 10:10 By Reuters
Honda has issued a worldwide recall for faulty fuel pumps.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems.

The recall includes 628,000 US vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.

