Ford Motor Co CEO James Farley’s total compensation last year was about $11.8m (roughly R173,042, 870), up from $8.4m (roughly R123,183,060) in 2019, the US automaker said in a proxy filing on Thursday.

Executive chairman William Clay Ford earned $16m (roughly R234,644,320) in total compensation last year, compared with $16.8m (roughly R246,376,536) in 2019, the car maker said.