news

Tesla tells China that its car cameras aren't activated outside the US

07 April 2021 - 14:46 By Reuters
China has banned Tesla models from visiting its military bases.
China has banned Tesla models from visiting its military bases.
Image: Tesla Inc

Cameras in Tesla cars are not activated outside North America, the US automaker said on its Chinese social media page on Wednesday, seeking to assuage security concerns in the world's biggest car market.

Tesla faces scrutiny in China where the military in March banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters.

“Even in the US, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its (the camera system's) use. Tesla is equipped with a network security system with world-leading security levels to ensure user privacy protection,” the electric carmaker wrote on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site.

At a virtual forum in Beijing in March, held not long after reports of the ban surfaced, Tesla founder Elon Musk emphasised the company's business motivations for protecting user privacy.

“There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk said.

“If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”

China is a key battleground for electric vehicles. In 2020 Tesla sold 30% of its global total in the country.

READ MORE

Tree 1, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder nil in Cape Town crash

A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder met its demise on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Victoria Road and Llandudno Road in Llandudno, Cape Town
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla shares surge on record electric cars deliveries in first quarter

Shares of Tesla Inc surged nearly 8% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world's most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid ...
Motoring
1 day ago

These were SA’s best-selling cars in March

New-vehicle sales bounce back after a slow start to the year
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Tree 1, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder nil in Cape Town crash news
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Polo Vivo benefits from a touch of Mswenko attitude Reviews
  3. Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride Features
  4. These were SA’s best-selling cars in March news
  5. REVIEW | The Porsche GT2 RS is the fastest supercar we've ever tested Reviews

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X