news

What a guy!

Toyota global CEO named 2021 World Car Person of the year

The award aims to celebrate individuals who have achieved extraordinary feats within the automotive industry

09 April 2021 - 10:10 By Timeslive Reporter
Akio Toyoda who only a few days ago participated in the Olympic Torch Relay has been named 2021 World Car Person.
Akio Toyoda who only a few days ago participated in the Olympic Torch Relay has been named 2021 World Car Person.
Image: Supplied

Ninety-three distinguished international journalists on the World Car Awards jury panel have voted Akio Toyoda, president and CEO, Toyota Motor Corporation, as the 2021 World Car Person of the Year.

He is lauded for steering Toyota to remain profitable, despite Covid-19, and thus protecting jobs worldwide.

“He has maintained Toyota's pace of steady development for the Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric era, and he has initiated construction of the Woven City, an exciting real-life prototype city of the future, all while actively participating in motorsports himself, as a driver,” says the report by WCA.

The award was created in 2018 to acknowledge and celebrate an individual who has made a significant contribution to the global automotive industry during the period January 1 to December 31, 2020. That contribution could include a significant impact to their brand or company or a significant safety, engineering, design or technical advancement.

He was chosen ahead of Pratap Bose, vice-president, global design at Tata Motors, Euisun Chung, chair, Hyundai Motor Group; Luc Donkerwolke, chief creative officer, Hyundai Motor Group, and Tomiko Takeuchi, programme manager, MX-30, Mazda Motor Corporation.

“At Toyota we are very fortunate that we were able to protect the employment of our team members during Covid and to continue our work to meet the future challenges of our industry. As a company, we are dedicated to providing mobility for all … but we are equally committed to creating new ways to support the wellbeing of our planet and people everywhere,” said the president who spear-headed the exciting stream of new models the company is churning out, injecting the zest which had been missed since the brand’s eighties heydays.  

Toyoda, who is the great grandson of Toyota Motors founder Kiichiro Toyoda, said, “On behalf of all 360,000 Toyota Team members around the world, thank you for this tremendous honour! If you don’t mind, however, I would like to change this award from car “person” of the year, to car “people” of the year because it’s the collective effort of all our global employees, retailers and suppliers that has truly made Toyota what it is today. And I for one, couldn’t be a luckier … or a more grateful CEO.

“Thank you again for this awardand to my fellow car lovers, see you on the track,” said the charismatic president with a penchant for speed.

 

 

The Toyota Gazoo Driving Academy wants to make you a better driver

The Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Driving Academy is open for business in SA, and it wants to make you a better driver
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota unveils new GR 86 and, yes, it's coming to SA

Toyota has unveiled its all-new GR 86 sports car. Built to replace the GT 86 that's been with us since 2012, this back-to-basics rear-wheel drive ...
Motoring
2 days ago

These were SA’s best-selling cars in March

New-vehicle sales bounce back after a slow start to the year
Motoring
4 days ago

New Toyota tech unit promises world's safest drive

Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its Woven Planet research unit at a virtual media event on Friday, promising to deliver the world's "safest mobility" as ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  2. Tree 1, Lamborghini Huracán Spyder nil in Cape Town crash news
  3. Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride Features
  4. SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2021 Peugeot 2008 versus Volkswagen T-Roc Reviews
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch Reviews

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X