news

Ford to offer hands-free driving in some car, truck models later this year

14 April 2021 - 14:55 By Reuters
Ford will begin offering its new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system to customers later this year.
Ford will begin offering its new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system to customers later this year.
Image: Supplied

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will start putting its hands-free highway driving technology in some of its pickup truck and Mustang models later this year.

The automaker said its BlueCruise technology will be offered on its 2021 model year F-150 pickup trucks and the Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers equipped with its Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package. 

Rivals General Motors Co and Tesla Inc also offer similar driving assistance technologies called the 'Super Cruise' and 'Autopilot', respectively.

Ford said it has already conducted 500,000 miles of development testing for BlueCruise and plans to sell more than 100,000 vehicles with the technology in the first year.

WATCH | David Beckham teams up with Maserati

Sporting and style icon David Beckham has signed as Maserati's latest global brand ambassador, the Italian marque announced earlier this week
Motoring
4 hours ago

Deployment of EU electric vehicle charging stations too slow

The European Union's deployment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is not quick enough to meet the bloc's targets, EU auditors said on ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, says court

Volkswagen must fully compensate customers who took out loans to buy diesel cars that were discovered to be fitted with devices to cheat emissions ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Top ten fuel sippers news
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch Reviews
  3. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi Q7 is as close to SUV perfection as one can get Reviews
  4. Easter road statistics don’t add up, says AA news
  5. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X