WATCH | David Beckham teams up with Maserati
Sporting and style icon David Beckham has signed up as Maserati's latest global brand ambassador, the Italian marque announced earlier this week. The ex-English football team captain and Manchester United midfielder is, according to the Modena-based firm, “the perfect partner to accompany Maserati on the next leg of its journey, breaking boundaries and driving the brand forward to the forefront of luxury motoring in the 21st century”.
“It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design,” says 45-year-old Beckham. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale,” he concludes.
The first project bringing together Maserati and Beckham's values is this short film in which the ex-footballer is seen hooning a high performance Levante Trofeo SUV.