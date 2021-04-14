WATCH | David Beckham teams up with Maserati

“It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design,” says 45-year-old Beckham. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale,” he concludes.

The first project bringing together Maserati and Beckham's values is this short film in which the ex-footballer is seen hooning a high performance Levante Trofeo SUV.